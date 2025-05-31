FILA Goes Crimson Courtside at Roland Garros 2025
FILA is making a red-hot statement at Roland Garros with its fiery tournament collection this year.
FILA ambassadors wore the brand's tournament collection in warm shades of crimson, pink, and orange as they took to the clay courts this past week.
It was a bold choice in color, given the already warm color of the Parisian clay, but each kit's color palette complemented the toned-down hues of the court.
The collection's statement piece is the Ace Podium Jacket ($160) worn by both Emma Navarro and Quentin Halys as they stepped out onto the court for their first-round matches.
The flagship jacket is designed with a minimalist color block in beige, crimson, and white. Made with nylon, the jacket has an open back with mesh lining for a modern twist on comfort.
Navarro wore a crimson set with orange highlights. Her crimson tank was left monochrome, but the kit's skirt featured a slip of bright orange that was only visible as she moved across the court. Additional bands of orange, crimson, and white decorated the waistline of her skirt.
Other selections from the women's collection include the Illusion Skort ($70), which featured shorts paired under a pleated translucent mesh skirt, and the Lasercut Dress ($80), which was designed with. Simple a-line hem and a laser-cut detail along the bottom of the hem.
The men's collection remained monochrome, featuring individual kits in a choice of crimson, pink, or black.
For his first few rounds, Halys wore the Challenger Mesh Tee ($65) and Challenger 7in Short ($70) in crimson with the FILA logo printed in bright orange on both pieces.
He then wore the same set in a dusty pink in his third round loss against Holger Rune, the same kit American Reilly Opelka wore during his two matches. Rinky Hijikata, who lost to Opelka in the first round, wore the kit in black.
Hijikata also starred in a mini video promotion of a secondary kit ahead of the tournament. The kit featured a pale red polo shirt with bright orange piping along the darker red collar and buttons. The shorts, in the same color as the collar, also had the same orange piping lining the pockets.
While a majority of the Roland Garros collection is not available on the brand's website, most of the pieces are in stock at TennisExpress.com. Additionally, some of the collection, like the Ace Podium Jacket, are in stock on FILA.com in shades of green.
