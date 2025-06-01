Coco Gauff Names the Only Player Who Can Match Her Stamina
On Friday night, Coco Gauff defeated Marie Bouzkova in the third round of the French Open. The straight-sets victory was a breeze for Gauff, as she barely had to tap into her reservoir of energy.
When speaking with the media after the match, Gauff was asked about her physical conditioning. The WTA World No. 2 gave an interesting answer that resulted in high praise for another player.
"I feel like, physically, there are very few players on tour who can really hang in there with me. I think the person so far that has pushed me to that has definitely been Qinwen [Zheng]."
"We've played over three hours multiple times, and she looks fine after the match, and so do I," said Gauff with a laugh.
"But other than that, I don't think there's that many people that I've done three hours and they look fine after the match."
Gauff has defeated Zheng in all three of their meetings. They last played at the Italian Open this year and last year, plus they met in the WTA Finals last November.
Could Gauff meet her physically conditioned equivalent in Paris at Roland Garros? It is possible, but it would require both players to win their side of the draw.
Zheng beat Liudmila Samsonova earlier today to advance to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Gauff faces Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round tomorrow.
The elements have been challenging in Paris, with rain giving way to abundant sunlight and heat. The winner of the Grand Slam will need excellent conditioning, with Gauff and Zheng leading in that category.
