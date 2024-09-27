Coco Gauff Dominates in First Match Since US Open
It has been almost a full month since tennis fans last saw Coco Gauff in action. Gauff's last match came four weeks ago in the fourth round of the US Open against Emma Navarro.
Despite the lack of matches, Gauff has remained busy. She fired and hired a new coach and began preparing for the final stretch of the season. In Gauff's return to action, she looked dominant.
Gauff defeated Clara Burel in straight sets on Friday in the round of 64 at the China Open. After a tight first set, Gauff handled the second with ease in a match that lasted roughly 102 minutes: 7-5, 6-3.
With the victory, Gauff tied Caroline Wozniacki with the most WTA 1000 hard court wins (46) before turning 21 years old.
Gauff will face Katie Boulter in the round of 32 tomorrow. The two players have split their only two matches, with Boulter winning the WTA 500 Melbourne in 2021 and Gauff taking the WTA 1000 Montreal in 2023.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.