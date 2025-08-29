Coco Gauff Explains Tears in US Open Match: "Worst I Ever Felt"
On Thursday night, Coco Gauff defeated Donna Vekic in the second-round match at the 2025 US Open: 7-6 (5), 6-2. However, the straight-sets victory was anything but easy for Gauff.
Gauff's eyes became glassy late in the first set. She served two double faults and was broken by Vekic. During a changeover, Gauff sat down in her chair and sobbed into a towel. It was an unreal scene from a young player whose game is reinforced by her maturity and mental toughness.
The acute reason for the tears was Gauff's ongoing struggle with her serve, which resulted in a last-minute coaching shakeup before the start of the US Open. However, Gauff later revealed that it was more than that.
Gauff got choked up again when trying to explain during her post-match interview from center court, "I'm just happy to be back on this court, and you guys bring me so much joy. And the reason... and the reason... Sorry."
The crowd cheered in support of the American star as she wiped her eyes and said, "Thank you. You guys really help me a lot. So, I'm doing this for myself, but I'm also doing it for you. And no matter how tough it gets inside, you can do it."
Gauff was more composed during her post-match press conference. Once again, the 21-year-old spoke with elegance and wisdom that belies her age.
"It feels human, I think. I think being an athlete, people kind of disregard that side of us. The human side of things. People say so many things like 'No. 3 in the world, and you're doing this or you're playing like this and you should be better' and things like that. But at the end of the day, if I stopped and didn't pick up a racquet tomorrow, I have a career so many people would dream of."
Later, she added, "I think I just showed people what it's like to be a human, and I have bad days, but I think it's more about how you get up after those bad moments and how you show up after that. I think today I showed that I can get up after feeling the worst I ever felt."
Gauff offered a reason for feeling so bad. "I think it was just nerves and just pressure, honestly, and I'm someone that usually can thrive on that. There's been a lot on me this tournament, more than usual, which I expected coming in. So yeah, basically what you saw out there was what it was, and I was able to reset through it."
Gauff improves to 37-12 on the season. She has one title (the French Open) and looks to reclaim her championship at the US Open after failing to defend it last year. Gauff faces Magdalena Fręch in the third round on Saturday, August 30.
The US Open singles tournament runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Iga Swiatek's second-round press conference got weird in a hurry.
Daniil Medvedev fined for US Open meltdown.
Lululemon shows its wild side with bold red kits at the US Open.
Naomi Osaka details her "really elaborate" Nike kit at 2025 US Open.
Breaking down Coco Gauff's patriotic New Balance kit at the US Open.