Daniil Medvedev Fined $42,500 for US Open Meltdown
Is it tennis without a little Daniil Medvedev drama? The ATP World No. 13 is sure to fall out of the top 20 following his first-round loss to French rising star Benjamin Bonzi.
Not only was it another disappointing Grand Slam appearance for the former US Open champion, but he let his emotions get the best of him again.
The 29-year-old was on full display during the third set of his first-round match against Bonzi. With Bonzi serving for match point, a photographer errantly walked onto the court before Bonzi's second serve. Chair umpire Greg Allensworth then stopped play and awarded Bonzi another first serve.
Medvedev, fuming, argued with Allensworth decision to give Bonzi another first serve. The crowd fell into a booing, jeering frenzy that lasted nearly seven minutes.
Unable to compose himself, Bonzi lost the point and the next two sets. Miraculously, the Frenchman won 6-3, 7-5, 6-7, 0-6, 6-4. After the match, Medvedev obliterated his racket near the side of the court.
More: Taylor Fritz weighs in on Daniil Medvedev's meltdown.
It has been reported that Medvedev was fined $42,500 for his actions; $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, and $12,500 for racket abuse.
Medvedev’s fine is almost 40% of the $110,000 in prize money for simply playing in the first round of the US Open, according to CNN.
Former pro and US Open winner Andy Roddick commented on Medvedev's outburst. “I like it when people lose it,” Rodick said Monday, on his Served podcast. “I generally tend not to change the channel when people lose it.”
Medvedev was fined $76,000 earlier this year at the Australian Open for similar actions.
Medvedev has a record of 26-18 with zero singles titles this year. Meanwhile, Bonzi went on to beat Marcos Giron in the second round. He will now face Arthur Rinderknech in the third round on Friday, August 29.
The US Open singles tournament runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
