Coco Gauff Kicks Off Clay Court Season with Dominant Win in Stuttgart
It has been a full three weeks since Coco Gauff's early exit in Miami. Gauff kicked off her clay court season with a dominant win against Ella Seidel in the Stuttgart Open (called the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix): 6-1, 6-1.
Serving issues and inconsistent play have plagued Gauff throughout most of the season, but the 4-seed looked sharper in today's Round of 16 matchup.
Gauff tallied two aces and three double faults. Even better, she hit 86% on her first serves and won the point on 78% and 67% of her first two serves. Gauff executed on 5/8 break points to Seidel's 0/3 in break point opportunities.
Gauff now has a record of 14-5 and a solid position to build on as she mounts her clay court campaign.
Gauff will advance to her first quarterfinal since the Australian Open in January with today's win. The Stuttgart Open is a WTA 500 event that has drawn almost all the world's top players.
Gauff will face the five-seed Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals tomorrow, Friday, April 18. The winner will likely face WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal on Saturday.
