Coco Gauff Moves Up in WTA Rankings Before Australian Open

We are less than two weeks into the 2026 WTA season, and there has been no shortage of exciting highlights, drama, and movement in the sport.

Hopefully, the latest WTA Rankings are a sign of what fans can expect throughout the coming year. The United States came up short in the United Cup, with Poland taking the title.

However, Coco Gauff had a very respectable showing in Sydney. Gauff went 3-1, including a win over World No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland. The American star's strong showing down under was enough to bump her up in today's updated WTA Rankings.

COCO. CAN. DO 💥



The moment @CocoGauff defeted Iga Swiatek to stake Team 🇺🇸 to a 1-0 lead over 🇵🇱 #UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/sPv1csAeeQ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 5, 2025

Earlier this month, fellow American Amanda Anisimova briefly eclipsed Gauff as the World No. 3 in the WTA Rankings. But after the United Cup, Gauff leaped over Anisimova to reclaim the No. 3 spot. Anisimova is just 1-1 this season after losing the finalist Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 16 at the Brisbane International.

Gauff has 6,423 ranking points compared to Anisimova's 6,320 points. However, Gauff will have more points to defend at the upcoming Australian Open.

Last year, she advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to the surging Paula Badosa. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu upset Anisimova in the second round of last year's Australian Open.

Both the United Cup and the Brisbane International are considered warmups for the first Grand Slam of the year. Moreover, there is rarely a correlation between success in either tournament and a strong showing at the Australian Open.

Anisimova made back-to-back Grand Slam finals last year at Wimbledon and the US Open. However, the 24-year-old has never advanced beyond the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Gauff is a two-time Grand Slam champion but has only reached the semifinals in Melbourne once, in 2024.

gave it my all today… thank you for the support. Always an honor to compete in this event and for a team❤️ we’ll do better next time ! #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/Qi64VHkEtJ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 10, 2026

The 2026 Australian Open's main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

