Emma Raducanu's Coach Blames Heavy Tennis Balls for Struggles
It has been two days since Iga Swiatek dominated Emma Raducanu in the second round of the 2025 French Open. In the wake of the resounding defeat, Raducanu's camp has a reason for her struggles — tennis balls.
Raducanu's interim head coach, Mark Petchey, recently defended her work ethic and deflected blame when speaking to international news outlets BBC and The Telegraph.
"From my point of view, it's tough on Emma as I still feel everyone is living in 2021," Petchey said in reference to Raducanu's 2021 US Open title.
"The games have changed massively," said Petchey. He provided an exaggerated example, "The balls are four times heavier than back in 2021, and Emma isn't the biggest hitter out there."
"If you can't put the ball through the court on a windy, heavy clay court day against someone like Iga, you're going to get into all sorts of trouble," said Petchey.
Raducanu's coach is far from the only one who has complained about the weight of tennis balls in recent years. Men's players Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have also elevated the issue when speaking with the media.
The weight of the tennis balls withstanding, it is a discouraging position to take after Raducanu took a thumping on the court from Swiatek. The British tennis star now prepares for grass court season, and Petchey will remain on her staff through Wimbledon.
Petchey said of his coaching partnership woth Raducanu, "My mantra to her has been that you are starting your career now. Everyone is judging you on what happened in 2021 but the reality is, I want to see you building a career here where people judge you in two years."
Petchey continued his defense of Raducanu, "On this court, Iga has 23 straight wins. You don't put those streaks together at a major if your game isn't so difficult to play against. It was clearly going to be the ultimate test for Emma yesterday."
"Since Miami, when we improvised and I started helping Emma, I said she needs to start closing the gap between the best players. She doesn't need me to sit between 20 and 50 in the world, and if I'm not the best choice, she needs to find the best choice."
"I'm a little tired of hearing people say that she doesn't work hard. I spent 10 months with her in 2020, and I've spent every day that I can with her since Miami, and not once has she not put in a full-day shift," explained Petchey.
"Perhaps there are areas where together, we can help her crystallize more gains in the fitness or the tennis or whatever, but in terms of turning up every day and putting in a good shift, she's done it every single time. So, I'd like to bury that myth where it belongs."
Raducanu's only tournament title on the WTA level was the 2021 US Open; since then, the British tennis star has dealt with a revolving door of coaches and injury woes. Raducanu is currently on the eighth coach of her professional career.
Raducanu is 13-11 and will begin preparing for grass court season. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
