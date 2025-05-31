Lorenzo Musetti Stars in Bottega Veneta's Campaign for 50 Years of Intreccio
Lorenzo Musetti is having one of the best seasons of his career if his recent string of success on the clay swing is anything to go by. It was only a matter of time before the fashion world took notice.
Bottega Veneta tapped the Italian tennis star for its campaign 'Craft is our Language' in a celebration of 50 years of Intrecciato, the brand's signature leather weave. 'Craft is our Language' honors the luxury Italian fashion house's historical craft through the idea of using hand gestures as a worldwide language.
The craft is rooted in Intrecciato, which was first introduced by Bottega Veneta in 1975 by intricately weaving individual leather strips into the iconic woven bag the brand is known for today.
Founders Michele Taddei and Renzo Zengiaro elevated the technique through local artisans in Italy's Veneto region, a tradition that has held strong for five decades.
Musetti is one of several prominent figures in art, music, literature, fashion, film, and sports that the house chose to spotlight alongside its artisans in a series of black-and-white short films and portraits. Together, they discuss the beauty of hands as a universal language of gesture.
In his own short film, Musetti emphasizes how Italians are known for their expressive hand gestures and how they bring two people who don't speak the same language together.
He wears two looks: one, an oversized blazer coat with wide sleeves, and the second, a short sports jacket made with an oversized Intrecciato collar.
Musetti performs his own hand gestures, some simply turning over as he joins his hands together and others playing out tennis swings. Other hand gestures were shot in portraiture featuring a range of peace signs, rock symbols, hearts, and interwoven fingers.
Directed by Jack Davison and choreographed by Lenio Kaklea, the campaign captures the essence of Bottega Veneta's traditional heritage rooted in handmade artistry.
The idea that the human hand is a tool for both craftsmanship and language is evident in the detail given to the movements and gestures that transcend barriers.
The campaign as a whole is a tribute to beloved Milanese artist and designer Bruno Munari's 1963 book Supplemento al Dizionario Italiano (Supplement to the Italian dictionary). The handbook catalogs 50 Italian gestures that have remained defiant in Italian communication for decades.
