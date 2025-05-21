Danielle Collins Slams Cameraman During Win Over Emma Raducanu
One of Wednesday afternoon's most highly anticipated matchups was between Danielle Collins and Emma Raducanu in the Round of 16 at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
Collins defeated Raducanu in three sets: 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. Collins earned her "Danimal" nickname with her performance on the court and rant off of the court.
Raducanu called a medical timeout late in the second set due to a back injury, which will receive extra attention as Roland Garros quickly approaches.
However, Collins was not in the mood for a television cameraman crowding herself and Raducanu. A viral video on The Tennis Letter shows the American tennis star taking on the cameraman.
Collins said, "I need to get water. We're on a changeover. You don't need to be that close to me, and you don't need to be on top of Emma. It's like wildly inappropriate. It's not that difficult to give space."
The vast majority of tennis fans on social media sided with the cameraman over Collins, saying he was just doing his job as part of the Tennis Channel's television broadcast. However, others appreciated Collins asking for space during the changeover.
Collins explained her mindset after the match, "To be good at anything, self-expression is really important. There's not too many successful people in the world that feel like they can't be themselves."
Collins added, "I'm not meek and mild. I'm not someone that is just kind of going through life quietly. I want to succeed, and I know what it takes to succeed."
After today, Collins improved to 11-6 and will likely face Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinal tomorrow. Raducanu falls to 12-10 and will have a few days off before Roland Garros starts next week.
