Nike Unveils Naomi Osaka's Tennis Shoes for Roland Garros 2025
Every Grand Slam requires sportswear brands to bring their best gear to the world stage. However, no Major tournament can compete with Roland Garros when it comes to style.
Over the past few weeks, tennis fans have received several sneak peeks at the kits each brand has designed for its athletes to wear in Paris.
Today, we get a closer look at a new player-edition colorway of the Naomi Osaka x Nike GP Challenge 1 designed for the French Open.
The Naomi Osaka x Nike GP Challenge 1 "Pink Foam" colorway is currently listed as "coming soon" on the Nike website.
While the official release date has not yet been announced, the tennis shoes will have a retail price of $170 in adult sizes.
The "Pink Foam" colorway features a beautiful blend of Pink Foam, Pale Pink, Hyper Pink, and Polarized Pink. Naturally, the all-pink shoes are a nod to Parisian culture.
According to the product description, the "Pink Foam" colorway is a special design. It is a luxurious take on an ornate bouquet from the French Baroque era.
Nike added the "deep purples and metallic gold are inspired by dark, rich gemstones and grounded in black to match Naomi's personal style."
This is not Osaka's signature shoe but rather a player-edition colorway as part of her signature collection.
Also, this could be a nod to Osaka's highly anticipated on-court kit for Roland Garros (her sunflower-inspired kit at the Australian Open and neon-yellow outfit for Indian Wells arrived with matching shoes as well).
The Nike GP Challenge 1 features a forefoot Air Zoom unit to help athletes play on their toes with extra pop with each step. Meanwhile, the heel Air Zoom unit provides support.
A strong midfoot plastic plate adds stability for quick cuts, while the webbing around the eyestays combined offers additional containment. Lastly, extra rubber was strategically placed for extra durability and traction.
Roland Garros runs from May 25 - June 8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
