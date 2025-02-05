Iga Swiatek Says She is in Her "Own Era" of "Faster Hard Courts"
There are multiple WTA and ATP tournaments underway all over the world. Yet, it is difficult not to focus on the world's top-ranked women's players who are still recovering from the Australian Open.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has excited tennis fans by appearing on the front of fashion magazine covers. Meanwhile, No. 2 Iga Swiatek has balanced sponsorship obligations with challenging training sessions.
Last week, Swiatek appeared at On and Porsche events in different countries on the same day. One of the more noteworthy headlines to come from that day was Swiatek's newfound acknowledgment of being in her own era.
Swiatek's apparel and footwear sponsor, On, presented the five-time Grand Slam champion with a custom pair of white tennis shoes with the message, "In my own era."
When asked about the shoes, Swiatek said with a laugh, "I'm in my own era, I guess. Faster hard courts era." While the 23-year-old made the comments in jest, she may not be wrong.
Swiatek is the Queen of Clay, having won four of her five Grand Slams at the French Open (the other was on the hard courts of the US Open). However, she is still young, improving, and a long way from even hitting her prime.
In just a few days, Swiatek will be back in action on hard courts. She is scheduled to play the WTA 1000 Doha (called the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 or Doha Open). Swiatek has won the Doha Open for the last three consecutive years and looks to make it four straight years with another strong showing in Qatar.
However, the competition will be stiff and Swiatek will need to regain the form she was in last year before all of the drama from her failed drug test. A title at a Masters 1000 tournament would help Swiatek catch up with the dominant Sabalenka in the WTA Rankings.
