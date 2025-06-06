Andre Agassi Names the Best-Looking Player at 2025 French Open
Earlier this week, tennis legend Andre Agassi appeared on Andy Roddick's podcast Served with Andy Roddick. Agassi was a little apprehensive about his upcoming commentary role on TNT's coverage of Roland Garros.
It is safe to say that Agassi has nailed his role as a contributor on the television broadcast. The eight-time Grand Slam champion provided the perfect blend of analysis and self-deprecating humor.
Look no further than during last night's segment, where Agassi named Lorenzo Musetti as the best-looking men's player at the 2025 French Open.
"Musetti is the best-looking guy left in the draw. He might be the best-looking guy in the whole tournament before this tournament started," said Agassi over the laughter of his co-hosts.
Agassi then recounted a hilarious story, "I ran into him in New York and said, 'Excuse me,' I introduced myself and said, 'Can I just take a picture with you?'"
"Because I have to prove to my wife that every lady I talk to says you're easy on the eyes. So, I took a picture next to my big, bald, ugly head, and it's like, I'll keep it forever."
When asked whether his wife, Steffi Graf, was in agreement, Agassi replied, "Yeah. She doesn't have a thing for Italians. But she absolutely thought he was a good-looking dude."
Agassi knows about being a tennis heartthrob. Throughout the 19990s, Agassi was known for his long hair, handsome looks, and trendy Nike tennis shoes.
Musetti has his work cut out for him, as he faces Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal today. The winner will take on the winner of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday.
