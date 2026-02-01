Djokovic Gives Alcaraz 2 Nicknames After Australian Open

On Sunday night, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in four sets to win the 2026 Australian Open men's singles title: 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5. Both players showed great sportsmanship and enjoyed the shared moment together before expressing their thoughts on social media.

As always, Djokovic championed the next generation of players and showed his sharp sense of humor. Best of all, his playful nicknames for Alcaraz have the potential to stick.

"Little Titan" and "Young Wizard of Oz"

Bravo Carlos, little titan, young wizard of Oz. A worthy champion, a huge talent, wonderful person and history-maker 🙌



And Australia, so much love 🫶🏼. No place like the happy slam. Forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/9jLoC8ZPw1 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 1, 2026

Both "Little Titan" and "Young Wizard of Oz" are great nicknames. The only other nickname that could rival that is the "Prince of Clay," as a nod to his Spanish mentor, Rafael Nadal. However, Alcaraz might be more versatile on different court surfaces.

Djokovic's Sense of Humor

Next decade secured and we’ll be there! 😀 🍿 pic.twitter.com/r00jHVueL4 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2026

Djokovic is known for speaking multiple languages and being extremely clever in each one of them. During his on-court speech after the championship match, he joked about his age.

"You're so young, you have a lot of time, like myself," said Djokovic with perfect comedic timing. "So I'm sure we'll be seeing each other many more times in the next ten years."

Djokovic x Alcaraz

"The youngsters like myself are still trying to catch up." 😉@DjokerNole still has his sense of humour even after a first #AusOpen Final loss. pic.twitter.com/qlzMEGt6Qb — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2026

After today's victory, Alcaraz has evened his record against Djokovic at 5-5. He also got revenge for last year's quarterfinal loss to Djokovic at the Australian Open. Alcaraz has completed a career Grand Slam, with seven Major titles. Meanwhile, Djokovic sits at 24 Major titles.

Djokovic has broken many tennis records over the years, and Alcaraz is hot in his trail at just 22 years old.

The 2026 Australian Open is over, and now the ATP and WTA schedule marches forward toward the Spring. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

