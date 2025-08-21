Drinks on Us: Aryna Sabalenka and Dobel Tequila Return to US Open
Dobel Tequila returns to the US Open with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to launch another year of "Drinks on Us" throughout the tournament.
After offering the crowd a drink on her to celebrate her first US Open title, the WTA World No. 1 follows through on her promise with an offer for New York-based fans and tennis goers to enjoy the tournament with Dobel, the "official tequila" of the US Open.
After becoming the official tequila at the Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open, and Western & Southern Open, Dobel inked a multiyear deal with the Open as the tournament's first official tequila in 2023.
This year, Dobel will be covering the first round of Dobel Tequila cocktails for New York fans watching in bars and at home for the entirety of the Open.
Fans across the US can join the Dobel Tequila Club to receive an online discount in addition to getting $20 back on Dobel Tequila cocktails purchased at bars and restaurants. The offer also extends to the purchase of two bottles of any Dobel Tequila at liquor stores in the New York metro area.
To celebrate the launch, Sabalenka joined Lorenzo Musetti at the St. Regis Hotel in Manhattan for an intimate cocktail night, sharing drinks and playing Wii Tennis with those in attendance.
"No better way to kick off the US Open than with a Marg-Aryna in one hand and a Wii remote in the other at the St. Regis New York!" Sabalenka said in an Instagram post.
In honor of Sabalenka playing at the tournament, Dobel partnered with the Belarusian to curate her own tequila cocktail, the Marg-Aryna, for fans to enjoy at the Dobel Tequila Club and other bars across the grounds of the tournament.
The brand also celebrates its partnership with 2024 US Open finalist Taylor Fritz with his own curated cocktail: the Fritzy Spicy Margarita.
"Growing up in Southern California, tequila has always been part of my biggest celebrations – from toasting with family and friends to marking a win on the court," Fritz said in a press release.
"Partnering with Dobel Tequila is the perfect match, and this US Open, I'm inviting fans to keep the energy high and raise a glass of my Dobel Tequila Fritzy Spicy Margarita all tournament long."
Dobel will also be bringing its signature cocktail, the Ace Paloma, back to Flushing Meadows. Last year, the cocktail sold over 70,000 drinks to become the second most recognized drink at the tournament. The tequila, grapefruit soda, and lime juice concoction has quickly become a fan favorite alongside the infamous Honey Deuce cocktail served by Grey Goose
The US Open singles draw runs from August 24 to September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
