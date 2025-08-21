Jannik Sinner Gets Dream Draw for 2025 US Open
At noon on Thursday, tournament organizers for the US Open unveiled the men's and women's singles draw. Tennis fans quickly poured over the brackets to see where their favorite players landed.
It is no surprise that ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is at the top of the men's draw. However, who he faces through each round in New York is anything but certain.
After winning Wimbledon and making it to the Cincinnati Open final, Sinner looks to take on a challenging field. Below is a round-by-round breakdown of his possible path to victory.
In the first round, Sinner will face Vit Kopriva. In the second round, Sinner will face either Alexei Popyrin or Emil Ruusuvuori.
Should Sinner advance to the third round, he could face either Denis Shapovalov, Márton Fucsovics, or Yunchaokete Bu.
The fourth round only gets slightly tougher for Sinner. He could face 14-seed Tommy Paul or 23-seed Alexander Bublik. Bublik defeated Sinner earlier this year on grass, and Paul is coming off of an ankle injury.
If Sinner makes it to the quarterfinal, he could face five-seed Jack Draper, ten-seed Lorenzo Musetti, or 24-seed Flavio Cobolli.
The semifinal could pit Sinner against 3-seed Alexander Zverev, eight-seed Alex de Minaur, nine-seed Karen Khachanov, or 15-seed Andrey Rublev.
If Sinner makes it to the final, two-seed Carlos Alcaraz, four-seed Taylor Fritz, six-seed Ben Shelton, seven-seed Novak Djokovic await him.
Sinner is currently the World No. 1 with a record of 31-4 with two titles (Australian Open and Wimbledon). Last year, Sinner won the 2024 US Open, marking his first-ever title in New York City.
The US Open singles draw runs from August 24 to September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
