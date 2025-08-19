Madison Keys Talks Nasal Strips in Tennis, 2025 WTA Season, and US Open
For better and worse, the WTA season is a marathon. Players travel the globe for a new tournament almost every week. While that benefits players on a hot streak and others working through slumps, it wreaks havoc on everyone's sleep schedules.
As players prepare for the final Grand Slam of the season, American tennis star Madison Keys wants to end her season how she started it — winning a Slam.
In a partnership straight out of her dreams, Keys has teamed up with Breathe Right Nasal Strips. The World No. 6 and her husband have used the product for years, making for the perfect doubles team.
Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Keys about Breathe Right Nasal Strips, the 2025 season, and her preparation for the US Open.
How did this partnership come together?
This partnership actually happened very organically and easily. I've actually been using Breathe Right Nasal Strips for many, many years. It's become a part of my routine every single night. My husband's using them as well, and it's just one of those organic things that I've always used the product.
I've always really enjoyed it. I really like it. And when the opportunity comes up, it just makes a lot of sense because I'm already a huge fan.
What is your favorite Breathe Right Nasal Strip?
I always use the extra strength. I typically am using the clear, but we almost always have multiple boxes of the clear or the skin in our house at all times.
More players have begun wearing nasal strips on the court. Have you ever considered that to improve air flow?
I haven't used them on court yet. They do work amazingly for nasal congestion, especially if you have a cold coming on or allergies or anything like that. We do have a gym at our house. So I have started actually using them at home a lot more.
I haven't gotten out onto the court yet, but they do help you breathe so much better, especially with allergies and nasal congestion. I think you're seeing more and more players using them all of the time.
Speaking of on-court conditions, which tournament this year has had the most challenging weather?
I felt like the Europe swing was pretty mild so far this year, so I felt like that was okay. It's definitely been a hot summer in the States. I didn't personally play D.C., but I know a lot of people were talking about how warm it was there, and obviously, Cincinnati is pretty toasty right now. So, I think we're definitely out there trying to do our best through a lot of the heat and the humidity.
If you could add a Masters 1000 event anywhere, where would it be?
I'm going to go really selfish. I'm going say somewhere like Hawaii or Bora Bora, something, where you can kind of mix in a nice little vacation while you're there (laughs).
The Australian Open will always hold a special place in your heart, but where does it rank among your favorite Major tournaments?
I think that's such a hard question, being an American and going to your home Slam, it always just feels a little bit different. The crowd support is incredible. But I will also say, though, I've always loved the Australian Open.
It was where I made my very first semi-final of a Slam. I've always had really amazing crowd support there, and now having won, I feel like US Open and Australian Open, they're like 1A and 1B.
We know how you feel about five-set matches on the men's side. What is your game plan for waiting those marathon matches out?
I typically like to bring my headphones, listen to some music, and try to find a quiet place just to kind of camp out. But it's really just trying to manage your energy. It's the biggest thing. So having a few more snacks here and there timing meals and things like that.
But just really trying to find a quiet place to just kind of sit and sometimes it's listening to music, sometimes it's scrolling on TikTok, I just really like to kind of let my mind be a little bit quieter. And then, closer to the match really start getting super focused on what's to come.
You're sitting at World No. 6. How do you grade your season?
Obviously started on a very, very big high. So I think it's definitely been a different experience for me. Obviously, having won my very first Slam. So far, I feel like I really managed the new expectations and the pressure that's kind of come with that.
And I mean, I feel like I've done a pretty good job. I definitely want more. I would love to kind of end on the same high note that I started the year on. But the tennis season is really long.
So I think that being able to kind of manage the kind of lull that will inevitably happen throughout the season, or is the most important part, and you know that at any moment, things can pick back up really quickly.
What is the key to success for you at the US Open?
I think the key to success is really just kind of managing my expectations and just trying to control everything that I can control and give myself the best opportunity once I'm out on the court. That's kind of just tennis. You can only do so much.
There's someone on the other side of the net from you that's trying to get to the same place that you are. So I think really just doing everything that you can to put yourself in the best position to go out and play good tennis is all you can do, and I guess probably the easiest part of the job.
Last question: what is your hottest tennis take at the moment?
You know what my hottest take is so far after coming home to Cincinnati? I feel like more tennis facilities should have shade for all of the fans. That's my biggest hot take right now, just because it's obviously very warm for us, but we at least get some shade and cold water and things like that. I think it'd be really cool if more tournaments could figure out how to provide some shade for all the spectators.
The US Open runs from August 24 to September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
