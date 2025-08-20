Coco Gauff Shakes Up Coaching Staff Before the 2025 US Open
Festivities surrounding the 2025 US Open have already begun, but WTA World No. 3 Coco Gauff is making major last-minute adjustments to her team before the final Grand Slam of the season.
Gauff has parted ways with coach Matt Daly, bringing in biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan, per multiple outlets.
No official announcement has been made by any of the parties involved. However, fans can expect Gauff to field questions about the coaching shakeup at Media Day on Friday, August 22. This move is reminiscent of Jannik Sinner's bold choice to shake up his coaching staff on the eve of Wimbledon.
MacMillan previously worked with No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to help fix her serve issues. MacMillan, the Founder and CEO of Sport Science Lab, was already spotted working with Gauff on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Gauff has had a successful 2025 season. She is 35-12 with one singles title (the French Open). However, she struggled on grass and is off to a slow start on the North American hard court swing, going 5-4 since Roland Garros.
This is not the first time Gauff has made a dramatic change to her coaching staff at a pivotal time. Last year, Gauff parted ways with coach Brad Gilbert following her fourth-round exit at the U.S. Open, before catching fire during the final stretch of the 2024 season.
Gauff won the 2023 US Open and has made no secret of how much she wants to win again in Queens. Additionally, she also balances that desire to win the US Open with an eye towards the future.
The US Open singles draw runs from August 24 to September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
Update
Original reporting indicated that Gauff also parted ways with and JC (Jean-Christophe) Faurel. However, that is not the case. Her coaching team is Gavin MacMillan and JC Faurel.
