Inside Aryna Sabalenka's US Open Preparation with WHOOP
There's a way about Aryna Sabalenka that's led her to claim the coveted spot of the number one women's tennis player in the world.
At 27, she has become the face of women's tennis, known for her powerful groundstrokes and a relentless intensity that led her to three major titles. Outside of the court, she's not shy about showing her playful personality, often posting fun TikTok videos and engaging in social media trends.
For the past 43 weeks, she has held firm as World No. 1, over 3,000 points away from World No. 2 Iga Swiatek. Her 2025 campaign has been nothing short of impressive for a World No. 1, winning two Masters in Miami and Madrid and currently holding a 50-10 record. Of the seven finals she made this year, two came at Grand Slams: the Australian Open and Roland Garros.
As the tour heads into the latter half of the season, the Belarusian looks to the US Open to defend her title and win her first Grand Slam of the season. Sabalenka defeated Qinwen Zheng, Emma Navarro, and Jessica Pegula en route to the title, hoisting her third major title and first US Open championships in 2024.
Following her semi-final run at Wimbledon, the top-ranked star took some time off to rest and recover for the North American hard court swing. As a part of her recuperation, Sabalenka used WHOOP, a wearable technology focused on improving the relationship between physiology and performance.
In 2021, WHOOP announced a multi-year partnership with the WTA as the tour's Official Fitness Wearable. The technology was also approved for in-match use, the first to be awarded this selection.
Ahead of her title defense at Flushing Meadows, Sabalenka spoke with Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI on her recovery with WHOOP, her mystery kit at the US Open, and her goals for the rest of the season.
What made you decide to partner with WHOOP?
I partnered with WHOOP because it helps me better understand my body, which is essential to performing at my best. Tracking my recovery, sleep, and knowing when to push or rest plays a huge role in improving my game.
How will WHOOP help you train and recover ahead of the U.S. Open?
Getting ready for the US Open is all about the details. WHOOP helps me see how my body’s doing, so I can train smarter, recover better, and be ready to compete.
How does wearable tech like WHOOP help optimize your athletic performance?
Having my WHOOP on me at all times makes everything so much easier. I don’t really have to worry about keeping track of everything because I can count on the band to give me important data that improves my game.
What are some of the things you like to do to keep yourself fit during the off-season?
During the off-season, I focus on staying active but also giving my body a break. I like mixing things up – doing some cardio, strength training, and yoga to stay flexible. It’s important to recharge mentally and physically so I can come back stronger for the next season.
The US Open is the final Slam of the year. Has your mentality changed heading into the last half of the season?
I don’t think the mentality has changed, but I am more focused than ever. The last part of the season is all about staying consistent, managing my energy, and playing smart. I’m hungry to finish strong and give my best at every match.
Switching gears to style, how do you feel about your U.S. Open kit?
I can’t say too much yet! But I will say Nike is the best partner, and I’m more excited about this kit than any other that I’ve ever worn. So that’s saying a lot! It is always so much fun to wear something that is not only practical for peak performance, but something that is authentic to me and encapsulates my spirit.
All of your outfits are iconic, but do you have a favorite kit from this year?
As I said, US Open is definitely my favorite – so you’ll have to wait and see!
Where do you draw your fashion inspiration from?
I like to be a bit more edgy and modern, even when I am in more casual sport-inspired looks. I love getting creative with fashion and expressing different sides of myself, be it via my clothes or even my accessories.
Last question: What are your goals for the rest of the 2025 WTA season?
I am looking forward to continuing to play at the highest level and grow my game. There have been a lot of ups and downs this year, but I am focused on being my best self. That being said, a second US Open title would be the dream!
The main draw for the 2025 US Open will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 21, ahead of the Aug. 24 start date. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
