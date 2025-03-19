Qinwen Zheng Named Beats Global Ambassador in Hype Video
Qinwen Zheng does not kick off her campaign at the Miami Open until her second-round match against Lauren Davis on Friday.
However, Zheng has been spotted around the facilities preparing for the tournament. In some of the social media clips, Zheng is seen wearing Beats headphones.
That was no mistake, as yesterday Beats announced that Zheng was appointed as a global ambassador.
Beats capitalized on the announcement by releasing a trailer for their first collaboration. In the 14-second hype video, Zheng is seen wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2 (retail is $250).
According to the company's press release, the professional sports headphones "interpret the beauty of the resonance between technology and competition."
Zheng said in a transcribed statement, "I'm very excited to be working with Beats, and as a fan of Powerbeats Pro 2, it's become an important part of my pre-match preparations."
"Beats always helps athletes push their limits with great sound quality, and I'm looking forward to bringing the power of Beats expertise to my daily training and on-court performance," said Zheng.
Zheng is currently the WTA World No. 9 with a record of 4-4. The 22-year-old is coming off the best season of her career, which included winning a gold medal for China in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Tennis already has a short off-season, but Zheng's break was exceptionally brief as she was busy with various sponsorship events and filming commercials.
In 2024, Zheng was the fourth-highest-paid female athlete in the world. Her earnings totaled over $20.6 million, with $15 million coming from endorsement deals, according to Sportico.
In addition to Beats, Zheng's sponsors include Dior, Nike, Gatorade, Audi, Rolex, Ancôme cosmetics, and McDonald's.
