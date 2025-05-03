Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Coco Gauff to Win Madrid Open
A star-studded final in the Madrid Open did not disappoint. The top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka defeated No. 4 Coco Gauff in straight sets: 6-3, 7-6.
After dropping the first set in 35 minutes, Gauff battled back and had opportunities to win the 64-minute second set.
Ultimately, Gauff was unable to capitalize on her service games, paving the way for Sabalanka's victory.
Sabalenka landed 69% of her serves, winning points on 68% and 75% of her first and second serves. Gauff landed 55% of her serves, winning points on 57% and 53% of her first and second serves. Sabalenka tallied two aces and two double faults to Gauff's two aces and eight double faults.
Sabalenka had 26 unforced errors, and Gauff had 33 unforced errors. Sabalenka was 4/13 in break point opportunities to Gauff's 2/3 on break points.
Gauff was gracious in defeat, congratulating Sabalenka and her team. She said the Madrid Open was one of her favorite tournaments, and Madrid was one of her favorite cities.
Gauff added, "Hopefully, I can be back in this position next year and have a chance to fight for the bigger trophy."
Sabalenka congratulated Gauff on a strong week, saying, "I'm pretty sure we'll play many more times in the finals. I hope I'm gonna get all of them (laughs), but I always enjoy fighting against you. You're such a fighter, and I'm happy to see you back."
Sabalenka wins her third title of the year (first on clay) and improves to 31-5. She is 6-0 against top-ten players this year with losing a set.
Big picture, Sabalenka has now won Madrid three times (tying Petra Kvitová's record) and becomes the first player since Serena Williams to win Miami and Madrid in the same year.
Meanwhile, Gauff had a very respectable week, reaching her first final of the year. She is now 19-7 and hitting her stride at the right time of clay court season.
Both players will have very little rest as they will compete in the Italian Open this week in Rome. From there, the clay court season culminates in the second Grand Slam of the season at Roland Garros.
