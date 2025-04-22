Emma Raducanu Keeps Mark Petchey as Coach for Madrid Open
Last month, Emma Raducanu made her first-ever quarterfinal appearance at a WTA 1000 event at the Miami Open. To the surprise of some, Raducanu immediately took a break to rest and re-evaluate her situation.
The top of Raducanu's to-do list was finding a new coach. However, in a sit-down interview with Sky Sports, Raducanu explained that she is not going to make any changes before the start of this week's Madrid Open.
Raducanu will keep Mark Petchey on her coaching staff in an informal role. She explained her reasoning as the coaching search has become an intriguing storyline among tennis fans.
"We haven't made anything formal. It's pretty informal for now. But it's something that's going really well, and he feels like someone I can trust because I've known him for so long," said Raducanu.
Petchey joined Raducanu's team for the start of the Miami Open. After a disastrous showing at Indian Wells, Raducanu parted ways with coach Vladimir Platenik after an unsuccessful two-week trial on the eve of the Miami Open.
Raducanu enlisted the help of Petchey. The former British No. 1 has worked as Andy Murray's former coach and is currently a broadcaster on the Tennis Channel.
The rest of Raducanu's tight-knit circle includes Jane O'Donoghue, Colin Beecher, and full-time fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura.
Raducanu also addressed her decision to take a break after the Miami Open. "I've realized now that less is more for me sometimes. I work really intense and really hard and can definitely be partial to overkilling it sometimes.
"It's just making sure when I'm on the court, I'm maxing out for X amount of time so I can focus, and then once I'm done, I'm switching off better."
Raducanu is the WTA World No. 49 with a record of 7-7. She faces Suzan Lamens in the first round of the Madrid Open tomorrow, Wednesday, April 23.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Alexander Zverev jumps Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings.
Handshake Drama: Watch Aryna Sabalenka and Jelenka Ostapenko's awkward exchange.
Novak Djokovic received a favorable draw for the 2025 Madrid Open.
Iga Swiatek and Alexandra Eala Set for a rematch in Madrid Open.
Alexander Zverev was viciously heckled at the BMW Open in Munich.