Emma Raducanu "Felt Exposed" Against Iga Swiatek at French Open
Earlier today, Iga Swiatek had no problem defeating Emma Raducanu in the second round of the 2025 French Open. Swiatek improved to 5-0 against Raducanu in the straight sets victory.
Raducanu explained what happened in her post-match press conference. "It was a really difficult match. Iga played really well. It was tough. In the beginning, it was pretty tight, and then as it went on, I think she grew in confidence," said Raducanu.
The British tennis star did not mince words in describing the vast gap between herself and Swiatek. "I just felt a bit exposed. So yeah, it was a difficult one."
Raducanu continued to voice her displeasure about having little time to prepare to play in Philippe Chatrier.
"It was the first time playing a match on that court. It's also different when it's filled, and it's got everything around. You do feel like it is a big court. And it's different, and it's new for me," said Raducanu.
She continued, "It's a surrounding that she's obviously very comfortable with, and she's played in it a lot of times. I think that did emphasize me feeling a bit uncomfortable. But it's a good experience for if I ever play on that court again."
The large outdoor stadium was not the only reason Raducanu felt uncomfortable. She explained how Swiatek pressured her, "You just don't really feel like there is that much space on the court, and certain moments you overhit because you just feel constant pressure," Raducanu explained.
"I definitely think I can improve certain areas of my game to maybe make me feel like I have less holes. I'm just going to try my best to work on that."
When asked about her clay court season, Raducanu struck a slightly more upbeat tone. "I think there were positives in the sense that I won a few matches on the surface. It's probably my first proper clay court season I've had and played through, and my last one was in 2022."
Raducanu continued, "So, it's been a long time since. I guess I'm pretty happy, considering at the beginning, I felt really uncomfortable moving. I felt better. But I guess against the top in the world, I still have a long way to go, and it just highlights that."
Raducanu managed expectations about the upcoming grass court season and noted there was a stereotype about British players practicing more on grass. However, she did sound optimistic about the direction of her season.
"I don't feel demotivated," said Raducanu. "I feel like since Miami, I have really started building some momentum compared to where I came from at the start of the year, and it makes me just want to keep going after a couple days off and then get on the grass."
Raducanu is 13-11 after the end of her clay court season. Raducanu's next tournament will be the Queen's Club Championships WTA 500 held from June 9-15.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
