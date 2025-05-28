Carlos Alcaraz's New Haircut at French Open Worries Tennis Fans
Not only is Carlos Alcaraz a four-time Grand Slam champion, but he is quickly becoming a fashion icon. The 22-year-old has a less buttoned-up style compared to his contemporary, Jannik Sinner.
However, great success is followed by overwhelming public attention. Everything from Alcaraz's on-court kits (don't get fans started on his sleeveless shirts) to his haircuts draws incredible scrutiny from his loyal fanbase.
Alcaraz is playing at a high level, winning two clay court titles this spring, including the Italian Open over Sinner. So why mess with a successful formula?
Alcaraz debuted a new haircut during his second-round match at the French Open against Fábián Marozsán. Alcaraz defeated Marozsán in four sets: 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Minus the second set, Alcaraz looked like himself on the court. However, his dramatic fade has left fans on social media and reddit wondering why there was such a sudden change in the middle of a Major tournament.
The new haircut has left superstitious and fashion-obsessed tennis fans worried. Alcaraz has won eight consecutive matches since losing to Holger Rune in the Madrid Open final.
Alcaraz has been a loyal client of Victor Barber for a long time and is immune to the critiques on social media. The Spanish superstar has proven himself capable of making any new style work for him.
While fans worry about Alcaraz's newest look, the ATP World No. 2 continues to appear unstoppable on clay. Now that Alcaraz's match against Marozsán is over, do not be surprised if he is asked about his haircut during his post-match press conference.
Tennis fans who are chronically online recognize that we repeat this pattern almost every month. Alcaraz makes a bold change to his hairstyle, we grow to appreciate it, then overreact when another new look is introduced.
After today, Alcaraz is 32-5 with three titles this season. He will face the winner of Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard and Damir Dzumhur in the third round on Friday, May 30.
