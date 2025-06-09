Emma Raducanu Reunites With Old Coach for Grass Court Season
Emma Raducanu kicks off her grass court season this week at the Queen's Club Championships (called the HSBC Championships for sponsorship purposes).
Raducanu is playing doubles with fellow British tennis star Katie Boulter today and will face off against Cristina Bucsa in singles competition tomorrow.
Raducanu will have a familiar face in her coaching box this week. Former coach Nick Cavaday returned to Raducanu's camp after stepping down in January due to health reasons.
"I'm happy to see him healthy first of all, it has been a long time since we were last on court together in Australia," Raducanu said during her pre-tournament press conference.
"Mark is in Paris commentating [on the French Open], Nick was around and it was nice to have a few days with him. They'll both be helping me throughout the grass [season]. I trust them both a lot."
Raducanu has dealt with a revolving door of coaches since her 2021 US Open title; she has already had eight head coaches throughout her professional career.
The instability within Raducanu's camp hit a crescendo after her first-round exit at Indian Wells. She parted ways with Vladimir Platenik after an unsuccessful two-week trial on the eve of the Miami Open.
Raducanu seemed to find a good fit with Mark Petchey as her coach when she made a quarterfinal run at the Miami Open and enjoyed a strong clay court season. However, her clay court campaign ended with a resounding loss to Iga Swiatek.
While Raducanu is keeping Petchey on her staff alongside Cavaday, it does introduce a new dynamic to a team that is constantly in flux. Fans should find out this week if this new arrangement will work or will need more retooling.
Raducanu is the WTA World No. 37 with a record of 13-11 and zero titles. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
