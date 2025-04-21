Alexander Zverev Jumps Carlos Alcaraz in New ATP Rankings
The top of the ATP Rankings is usually quite rigid. The top few positions can go months without much movement. However, Sunday's action shook up the latest world rankings.
Alexander Zverev moved up one spot to the World No. 2 spot after defeating Ben Shelton in the BMW Open final. It was a much-needed victory for Zverev in the ATP 500 event.
Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz fell one spot to No. 3 after losing to Holger Rune in the Barcelona Open. The loss came as a major shock as Alcaraz had dominated on clay, and Rune had not won a title in two years.
Alcaraz's reign as the No. 2 lasted just one week. The 21-year-old surpassed Zverev on April 14, following his Monte-Carlo Masters title. However, that did not last long.
Zverev had been in a tailspin since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final. For the past three months, Zverev has underperformed. The 28-year-old appears to be pulling out of the freefall now.
Both Zverev and Alcaraz will be among the world's top-ranked players competing in the ATP 1000 Madrid Open this week. With Sinner still serving his three-month ban, Zverev and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the draw.
Other noteworthy changes in the ATP Rankings include Rune jumping four spots to crack the top ten. Rune's ascension pushed Daniil Medvedev down to No. 10.
Additionally, Shelton moved up two spots to No. 13 after his finals run in Munich. Shelton became the first American man to reach a clay court final above the ATP 250 level since Andre Agassi won the 2002 ATP Masters 1000 in Rome.
