Emma Raducanu must face Coco Gauff in Indian Wells' 2nd round
On Monday night, tournament organizers announced the main draw for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. As tennis fans scoured the draw for potential matchups, one possibility excited everyone.
Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu are well-positioned to meet in the second round of the WTA 1000 Masters event. Gauff is the third seed with a first-round bye.
Meanwhile, Raducanu is unseeded and will face Moyuka Uchijima in the first round. It is far from certain that Raducanu will win her first match match, but it is possible.
Gauff enters the tournament as the World No. 3 with a singles record of 9-3. The 20-year-old ended last season on a high note and started 2025 strong before going 0-2 in Doha and Dubai as part of the Middle East Swing in February.
Raducanu is the No. 55 and has a record of 3-5. She advanced to the third round of the Australian Open before struggling in Singapore, Doha, and Dubai.
However, Raducanu made a statement victory against Maria Sakkari in Dubai. Unfortunately, it was overshadowed by the scary situation with a "fixated fan."
Gauff leads Raducanu 1-0 in their head-to-head matches, with their sole meeting taking place in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open.
The 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells is scheduled for March 2-16, 2025. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
