Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios could meet in 2nd round of Indian Wells
On Monday night, tournament organizers announced the main draw for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. As tennis fans quickly looked over the brackets, one intriguing potential matchup popped off the screen.
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios are well-positioned to meet in the second round of the ATP 1000 Masters event. Djokovic is the sixth seed with a first-round bye.
Meanwhile, Kyrgios used his protected ranking and will face a qualifier in the first round. It is far from certain that Kyrgios will win the match, but his chances are strong.
Djokovic enters the tournament as the World No. 7 with a singles record of 7-3. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has flashed moments of brilliance but has been slowed down by lower-body injuries in recent years.
Kyrgios is the No. 1099 and has a record of 0-2. To his credit, both of Kyrgios's matches were hard-fought losses against strong players.
Djokovic and Kyrgios faced off in the 2022 Wimbledon final. More recently, they were doubles partners to start the season in Brisbane.
Regardless of Kyrgios getting a chance to face Djokovic, many fans have already chalked the potential matchup as a win for the latter. The Serbian superstar could face Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal. It would be a rematch from earlier this year at the Australian Open.
The 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells is scheduled for March 2-16, 2025. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
