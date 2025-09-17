Emma Raducanu Overcomes Tears and Rain Delays in Korea Open
Today was Emma Raducanu's first match in nearly three weeks since her lopsided loss to Elena Rybakina in the third round of the US Open. The start of Raducanu's Asia Swing was not easy.
The eighth-seeded Raducanu defeated Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets during their first round match of the Korea Open: 6-3, 6-4. However, the top British star had overcome emotions and lengthy weather delays.
After a slow start to the match, which included the first of Raducanu's six double faults, she saved four break points to win the opening game. It was a microcosm of the roller-coaster match.
With the first set tied at three games apiece, Raducanu was seen wiping tears from her eyes. It is unclear whether the tears were due to physical pain or frustration, but to her credit, Raducanu fought through the first and second sets to secure the victory.
Raducanu hit five aces, winning points on 67% and 45% of her first and second serves, respectively. She was 5/7 in break point opportunities.
Meanwhile, Cristian struggled with her service games. The Romanian tallied three aces and six double faults. Cristian won points on 50% and 58% of first and second serves, respectively. She was 3/15 on break points.
Raducanu said after the match, "Super happy to have won today. It hasn't been easy. To have pulled through after waiting, I'm pleased with the way I came through.
Tough conditions, very slow rallies, and long points, so happy to have got through it. A big thank you to everyone who came out here and supported through the rain. Thank you to everyone."
Raducanu is the WTA World No.33 with a record of 27-18 after today's victory. However, her competition gets much stiffer as she faces the No.39 Barbora Krejčíková in the second round on Thursday, September 18. The two players have never faced off on tour before.
The Korea Open runs from September 15-21. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
