Emma Raducanu Passes Katie Boulter as British No. 1
On Thursday afternoon, Emma Raducanu defeated Rebecca Sramkova in straight sets during the Round of 16 at the Queen's Club Championships (HSBC Championships): 6-4, 6-1.
After Raducanu's win, she showed love to her doubles teammate and compatriot Katie Boulter. The former US Open champion signed the camera, "Long live Boultercanu," with a heart.
During Raducanu's post-match interview, the 22-year-old was informed that she would pass Boulter as the top-ranked British women's player on the WTA Tour.
Raducanu was asked to respond to Boulter's joke about chasing her in the rankings and if they planned to play doubles again in the future.
Raducanu adeptly side-stepped the rankings part of the question and focused on her doubles teammate.
"It was actually a real challenge for me today because I'm not used to playing doubles. I lost the match yesterday, and I was really upset, and I really felt like I was out the tournament. So, to get myself fired up for this one was really difficult."
"But I'm really happy to kind of being able to get myself through this one. And yeah, I really want to play with Katie again in the future, and maybe over the grass. But for sure, in the future," said Raducanu.
Entering the tournament, Raducanu was ranked WTA World No. 37. After today's win, she improved to 15-11. It is her second quarterfinal appearance this year.
However, Raducanu's road in London is about to get far more challenging. She will likely play the top-seed Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinal. From there, Raducanu would face the winner of Emma Navarro and Anna Anisimova.
