Nike Posts 3 Words After Carlos Alcaraz Won the French Open
On Sunday afternoon, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in a marathon, five-set final at Roland Garros: 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. It was the longest final match in French Open history.
Regardless of which player came out on top in Paris, Nike had already won in the men's singles final. Both Alcaraz and Sinner are Nike athletes.
Even better, they are the pillars of Nike Tennis in the wake of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams' retirements. Nike's social media team had a response ready for either scenario.
But in the end, they would be celebrating Alcaraz's fifth Grand Slam title. Nike shared a short and sweet three-word message on social media celebrating Alcaraz's victory.
Nike posted a picture of Alcaraz shouting with three words in Spanish: Cabeza. Corazón. Historia. Nike provided the English translation in the caption, "Head. Heart. History."
Sinner and Alcaraz not only exceeded the lofty expectations placed upon them in the final, but they created an instant classic for the sport. Now, Nike gets a huge boost from athletes and fans who want to dress like the world's best men's tennis players.
More: Shop Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's Nike kits from the 2025 French Open.
Alcaraz has been a Nike athlete since 2019. In June 2024, Alcaraz signed a multi-year contract extension with Nike. The deal is worth $15-$20 million annually and is expected to run over a decade.
Meanwhile, Sinner signed a ten-year, $150 million footwear and apparel deal with Nike in 2022. So, fans can expect to see both players represent Nike for at least a decade.
As the court switches from red clay to green grass, Nike gets to flex its muscle with new tennis apparel and accompanying marketing campaigns.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all news, highlights, and interviews from the tennis world.
More Tennis News
Jannik Sinner defends "Funny" Nike kit at the French Open.
Shop Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff's kits from the 2025 French Open.
Qinwen Zheng ditched her custom Nike outfit at French Open.
Aryna Sabalenka cleaned up her comments about Coco Gauff at the French Open.
Coco Gauff touts patriotism at the French Open: "I'm proud to be American."