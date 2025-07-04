Raducanu is 'Really Motivated' after Loss to Sabalenka at Wimbledon
On Friday evening, Emma Raducanu surprised the tennis world with her showing against top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of Wimbledon. Sabalenka won the match in straight sets, but it was not easy: 7-6(6) 6-4.
Raducanu let chances slip away throughout the match. The top-ranked British star led 4-2 in the first set before losing in a tiebreak, and was again up 4-1 in the second only to drop five consecutive games.
Confidence
Nevertheless, the home crowd cheered for Raducanu as her Wimbledon campaign and grass court season ended. During her post-match press conference, Raducanu was still visibly upset about how she failed to execute, but still saw the silver lining in her performance.
The moderator started the session off by complimenting Raducanu's performance, to which the 22-year-old said, "I think it's difficult to see that right now, having just come off. It's hard to take a loss like that. At the same time, I'm playing Aryna, who's No. 1 in the world and a great champion. I have to be proud of my effort today."
When asked if she was on the right track, Raducanu answered, "Yeah, it does. It does give me confidence. I think the problem before was I felt like I was gulfs away from the very top. Having a match like that, where I had chances in both sets, does give me confidence. At the same time, it's very difficult to take right now."
Coaching and Hard Court Season
Raducanu punted on questions about the future of coach Mark Petchey, who had only committed through grass court season. Additionally, she acknowledged the challenge of switching to hard courts for the upcoming North American swing of the WTA Tour.
However, Raducanu warmed up as the questions continued. When asked how she processed the match and if she planned on watching the match, Raducanu joked, "First thing I did, I had a Kit Kat in the changing room."
Motivated
She proceeded to say, "I'll probably find it tough to sleep tonight, or I'll be so exhausted and crash. But I don't know, it's going take me a few days to process. At the same time, it really motivates me, and it could be a good thing that I'm like, 'Ok, I wanna get straight back to work,' pretty much."
"Because it's not far, but there are still a lot of things I want to do better. A lot of things I want to improve to really solidify my game, so in the big moments I can back myself a little bit more. But I think in due course I'll watch it back."
Back Injury
The last question of the presser was about her ongoing back injury. Raducanu said, "I think it got better throughout the tournament. I did a lot of work on it, and I'm happy it was kind of holding up because in Eastbourne, it was kind of getting worse.
Then, before the tournament, it was still quite stiff, and then today I actually felt pretty good on it. I've been getting a lot of work on it, I've been doing the right things off the court. It shows me being semi-professional kind of works sometimes," concluded Raducanu with a grin.
Raducanu falls to 18-14 on the season. Meanwhile, Sabalenka will face Elise Mertens in the fourth round on Sunday, July 6.
Wimbledon continues play through July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Naomi Osaka calls out ESPN after Wimbledon loss.
Naomi Osaka after Wimbledon Loss: "Nothing positive to say about myself."
New Balance serves tenniscore collection for Wimbledon.
Ben Shelton reacts to Wimbledon match suspension on Instagram.