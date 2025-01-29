Emma Raducanu Shares Update on Instagram after Singapore Open
If 2024 was the comeback season for Emma Raducanu, then 2025 is the year to show tangible results. Despite committing to a new fitness routine and playing in more tournaments, the 22-year-old still faces strong headwinds.
Raducanu pulled out of the Auckland Open and won two matches at the Australian Open before getting dominated by Iga Swiatek.
Then, she suffered a shocking defeat in the first round of the Singapore Open. World No. 101 Cristina Bucsa outlasted Raducanu in a lengthy three-hour battle that was full of sloppy play.
This all comes as the British tennis star is once again searching for another new coach just one month into the season and facing mounting pressure from sponsors.
Nevertheless, Raducanu remains undaunted while facing myriad challenges. She shared her first update after the Singapore Open to her 2.5 million Instagram followers on Wednesday.
Raducanu posted a "photo dump" of 12 pictures and videos to her Instagram account. The post contained a candid mix of workout videos, selfies, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life.
The caption was a simple four-word message, "Keeping on keeping on" with the 2014 French pop song "Love Story" by Indila. While it was a positive update, the Instagram post felt much different from the optimistic tone after her Australian Open post.
Thanks to her two wins in Melbourne, Raducanu recently jumped up five spots in the WTA Rankings. She is currently the World No. 56 with a singles record of 2-1.
Raducanu remains one of the most fascinating players to follow on the tour. She has only won one title on the WTA Tour, and that was the 2021 US Open.
