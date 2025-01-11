Gaël Monfils, 38, Becomes Oldest Men's Tennis Tour Champion Since 1977 in Auckland
For most of the late 2010s, men's tennis was an old man's game. The powerful trio of Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Switzerland's Roger Federer and Spain's Rafael Nadal held on long past the point even the most optimistic fans thought they would.
Since then, younger stars like Spain's Carlos Alcaraz have had their say—but France's Gael Monfils struck a blow for the old guard Friday in Auckland.
Monfils defeated Belgium's Zizou Bergs 6–3, 6–4 to win the ASB Classic and become the oldest tournament winner in the history of the ATP Tour. In fact, at 38, Monfils is the oldest winner of any tour-level tennis tournament since Australian Hall of Famer Ken Rosewall won in 1977 the month of his 43rd birthday.
The landmark victory—Monfils's 13th—comes two days before he opens Australian Open play against countryman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.
Monfils has made two quarterfinal runs in that tournament—one in 2016 and one in 2022.