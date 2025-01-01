Djokovic & Kyrgios Bounced Out of Brisbane in 2nd Round
The highly publicized and most discussed doubles team of 2025 did not last beyond New Year's Day. Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic lost to top seeds Michael Venus and Nikola Mektic in the second round of the Brisbane International.
Venus and Mektic defeated Kyrgios and Djokovic in three sets: 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.
"Down three points in the match tie-break it wasn’t looking great, but somehow we got back in there and Mekta hit a great return on match point," said Venus.
Kyrgios and Djokovic looked better individually than as a team during their first-round win earlier this week. Despite jumping out to a commanding lead in the first set of today's match, the star-studded duo dropped two consecutive sets in an anticlimactic fashion.
Luckily for fans, Djokovic remains in the men's singles draw of the ATP 250. The Serbian superstar faces Gael Monfils in the Round of 16 tomorrow at 3:30 a.m. EST.
His teammate, Kyrgios, lost to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a thrilling match yesterday. However, the outspoken Australian tennis star has already casted doubt on his ability to play in the Australian Open this month due to ongoing wrist pain.
