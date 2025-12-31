Grading Ben Shelton's 2025 ATP Season

Will Ben Shelton end the American male Grand Slam drought? A question that becomes less outlandish by the season at this rate.

From starting his third full season on tour as a Australian Open semifinalist and the youngest American quartefinalist at Indian Wells since Andy Roddick, Big Ben concluded it by becoming the first American in over two decades to win a Masters 1000 event and reached a career high ranking of No. 5.

But after a brutal shoulder injury at the US Open and a tough finish to his 2025 campaign, what grade will the Florida Gator receive?

Starting with a Bang

After a tough three-set loss to Czechia's Jakub Mensik to kick off his 2025, Shelton responded by reaching his first semifinal at the Australian Open — his second career Grand Slam semifinal appearance. After breaking down eventual Roland Garros semifinalist Lorenzo Musetti in four sets a couple of rounds prior, Shelton bowed out against Jannik Sinner in straight sets and a tiebreak in the first.

Even after losing his first match of the season, there is truly no better way the young American could've kicked off his 2025 season.

Back on home soil, Shelton beat a solid Karen Khachanov before losing to eventual Indian Wells champion, Jack Draper, in the quarterfinals. He then suffered a tough upset against World No. 128 Coleman Wong in a third-round match at the Miami Open. It wasn't as though Shelton played horribly in the match, but this match displays just how much variety there is on tour currently.

An American on Clay?

Shelton started the Clay season similarly to how he started the season entirely only four months earlier. He lost a grueling three-setter to a solid clay court player in Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and then went on to the final at the Munich ATP 500, losing to Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4.

Although he failed to get more than one win in a row at the following Masters 1000 events(Madrid and Rome), the American continued a trend of being a Grand Slam player. Being a Grand Slam player essentially means that you always show up for Major tournaments. So although Shelton to Jaume Munar in his first match of play at Rome earlier that month, he went on to the second week of Roland Garros, losing to the eventual winner, Carlos Alcaraz, in four sets.

Then, after another quiet month before Wimbledon started--highlighted by a semi-final finish at the Stuttgart ATP 250, Shelton showed up in a Grand Slam yet again. The American made it all the way to the quarterfinals before falling to Jannik Sinner in a Grand Slam yet again.

Party in the USA

Having only lost in Grand Slams to either Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner, the Ben Shelton hype train was going full steam ahead leading up to the US Open—and he backed it up.

After a semi-final at the Citi Open, Shelton travelled up north to put forth his best ATP tournament performance to date. Having not dropped a set against Alex De Minaur and Taylor Fritz from the quarterfinals on, Shelton gritted out a tough win against Karen Khachanov to win his first-ever Masters 1000 title.

And after the quarterfinal finish at Cincinnati the following week, Shelton found himself to be one of the favorites going into the 2025 US Open.

Unfortunately, an injury sustained in the third round of the final Slam ended his US Open campaign sooner than many expected. And although he found himself in the ATP Finals and the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters prior, he was yet to find the form he maintained in Canada months prior.

Grade and Final Thoughts: A

Overall, I think that this was a really good year for Shelton. Of course, a Grand Slam would've made it even better, but considering that he only fell to either Alacaraz or Sinner at Grand Slams before having to withdraw from the US Open, I think any player on tour would be okay with that, considering how Sincaraz performed last season.

Then, considering he won a Masters 1000 and qualified for his first-ever ATP Finals, it's a very good season for a 22-year-old who just went on tour fully only three years ago.

But there are things he needs to improve on for sure. Although he has been able to add more ball variety to his shots including a nifty drop shot that started to appear more into the Hard Court swing, his kryptonite has been solid players (ie. Jaume Munar and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina).

A player that can just play high percentage tennis and play as a counter puncher in order to take advatage of unforced errors and make their opponent take more risks. So as long as Shelton continues to develop and hone his aggressive style of play in order to handily take down these types of players on a more consistent basis, there is no ceiling to what is possible for him to achieve in 2026.

