Ranking the 10 Wildest Moments in Tennis of 2025

Tennis is a true global sport thanks to its mix of beauty and intense competition. But the sport's most devout fans also love to revel in the drama. From frosty handshakes to social media subs, the sport cannot go one day without being unserious.

There were plenty of exhilarating highlights and historic achievements this year, but below are ten wildest moments from professional tennis in 2025.

10. Carlos Alcaraz Fires His Coach

🚨 After over seven years of working together, Carlos Alcaraz announced that he will part ways with Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. pic.twitter.com/09XVwIM35m — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) December 17, 2025

A true last-minute entry. Last week, Carlos Alcaraz surprised fans by firing his long-time coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. The details are still scarce, but reporting indicates contract negotiations rapidly deteriorated over the weekend. Alcaraz won all six of his Grand Slam titles during Ferrero's seven-year coaching tenure.

9. Serena Williams' Halftime Dance

Tennis fans taking a break from the Middle East Swing to watch the Super Bowl were shocked to see Serena Williams dancing on stage during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show. As always, Williams stole the show.

8. Alexander Zverev's Conspiracy Theory

Zverev says tournament directors are making court speeds ‘the same’ to favor Sinner & Alcaraz



"I hate when it's the same… I know the tournament directors are going towards that direction because they want Jannik & Carlos to do well every tournament."



pic.twitter.com/2n1wwgoWc4 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 4, 2025

Alexander Zverev kicked off his Shanghai Masters campaign with a convincing win over qualifier Valentin Royer. Yet, Zverev used the post-match interview to endorse Roger Federer's theory that tournament organizers are using court surfaces to help Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The best moment was Sinner's spit-take reaction to hearing the complaint.

Jannik Sinner's reaction to Zverev saying tournament directors are making the courts all the same speed to help him & Carlos Alcaraz



"Wow. I don't know what to say on that one to be honest."



He was genuinely baffled. 😭😭😭😭



(via @LinaShokh)



pic.twitter.com/zhEkZlUcRn — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 4, 2025

7. Emma Raducanu Boots Baby

this is still one of my favorite matches of the year. it’s up there because it was so dramatic and had almost everything. a ridiculous 23 minute deuce game hell battle, a 3 setter with 2 tiebreaks, climate change, and baby gate pic.twitter.com/p0SwgGSnoi — m (@raducaraz) October 23, 2025

Emma Raducanu's situation with the "fixated fan" in Dubai wasn't wild; it was just scary and sad. So, let us focus on the incredible interaction between her and the umpire over a crying baby in Cincinnati. Raducanu's reaction and the crowd's support were very meme-worthy.

6. Donald Trump Delays the US Open

☠️ Look at US President Trump’s reaction to the Alcaraz victory at the US Open pic.twitter.com/euaM5YpSbH — Olly Tennis 🎾 🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 7, 2025

President Donald Trump's highly publicized appearance at the US Open prompted tournament organizers to delay the final matchup by 30 minutes. Even after the postponement, fans were still streaming into the stadium nearly an hour into the duel after being stuck outside of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

5. Aryna Sabalenka Disses Coco Gauff

"(Coco) won the match not because she played incredible, just because I made all of those mistakes."



-Aryna Sabalenka on struggling with the conditions and how she handled herself mentally pic.twitter.com/IQB6iS1wM9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2025

Aryna Sabalenka's post-match press conference after losing to Coco Gauff in the French Open final set off a firestorm on social media. Sabalenka discredited Gauff's incredible run, even suggesting that Iga Swiatek would have won the final match that day.

Sabalenka tried clarifying her remarks the following day, but to no avail. The WTA World No. 1 had to spend most of the grass-court season apologizing for the remarks and eventually appeared in TikTok videos with Gauff to show there was no bad blood.

Coco Gauff was asked about Aryna Sabalenka saying Iga Swiatek would’ve beaten her in the Roland Garros final:



“I don’t agree with that. I mean, I’m sitting here. 😂 No shade to Iga or anything, but I played her and I won in straight sets. I don’t think that’s a fair thing to… pic.twitter.com/CvuuYOMqly — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 7, 2025

4. Elena Rybakina's WTA Finals Snub

Obvious, massive and deliberate snub by Rybakina, who refuses to pose with the WTA CEO at the trophy ceremony. pic.twitter.com/pVRvVfe9dY — Stephanie Myles (@OpenCourt) November 8, 2025

Elena Rybakina spent the first few months of 2025 dealing with the fallout from her coach, Stefano Vukov's suspension for a breach of the WTA Code of Conduct. She finished the year on an absolute heater, winning the WTA Finals championship match. Rybakina then declined to pose for a photo with WTA Tour CEO Portia Archer during the trophy ceremony.

3. Daniil Medvedev's US Open Theatrics

INSANE scenes in the Medvedev & Bonzi match at US Open



A cameraman was trying to leave after Bonzi missed his 1st serve.



The umpire gave Bonzi a 1st serve.



Daniil: “Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong huh? Guys he wants to leave. He gets paid by… pic.twitter.com/nzlqgoWxre — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2025

Daniil Medevev is no stranger to acting out on the court, but his meltdown at the US Open was unprecedented. Medvedev let it rip during a late-night showdown against Benjamin Bonzi, whipping the crowd into a frenzy.

2. Taylor Townsend Flames Jelena Ostapenko

😭👏 Townsend to Ostapenko:



“You can learn how to take a loss better” pic.twitter.com/L0m5GGAVC6 — Olly Tennis 🎾 🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 27, 2025

Taylor Townsend defeated Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the US Open, but the fireworks were just beginning. In a heated argument, Ostapenko told Townsend she had "no class" and "no education."

Naomi Osaka came to Townsend's defense, saying, "I think obviously it's one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport." Townsend got the win and the last laugh, saying, "I beat her in Canada outside of the U.S., I beat her in New York outside the U.S., so let's see what else she has to say."

Taylor Townsend recounted her interaction with No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko after their second round match at the US Open.



Townsend advanced to the third round after her upset win 👏 pic.twitter.com/jFvQHE8iTw — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2025

1. Jannik Sinner's Ban

World number one Jannik Sinner has accepted an immediate three-month ban from tennis.



It comes after he reached a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency over his two positive doping tests last year, with his suspension running from 9th February until 4th May.#BBCTennis pic.twitter.com/oJ58O0SEUe — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 15, 2025

It is easy to forget that Jannik Sinner's ongoing legal battle over his 2024 failed drug tests hung over the ATP like a cloud entering 2025. Sinner won the Australian Open, but his future in the sport was far from certain. The Italian superstar grudgingly accepted a three-month ban, returning in time for the heart of clay court season.

