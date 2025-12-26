Alcaraz and Sinner's Australian Open Nike Kits Leak Online

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are in the early stages of a generational-defining rivalry. The two young players will be inextricably linked because of their on-court success and many head-to-head matchups.

Making matters even more interesting, Alcaraz and Sinner are both Nike athletes. Fashionable and business-minded tennis fans are always intrigued to see how Nike dresses the two pillars of its tennis division.

Alcaraz likes bright colors and sleeveless shirts, while Sinner prefers darker colors and a more buttoned-up aesthetic. Luckily for tennis fans, both of their Nike outfits for the 2026 Australian Open have leaked online ahead of the Grand Slam tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

In the Instagram video above, we can see that Alcaraz will wear an asymmetric green, black, and white kit. The color-blocking design is reminiscent of the 2000s. Alcaraz has a sleeveless tank and a short-sleeved shirt he is expected to wear on the court at Rod Laver Arena.

Meanwhile, Sinner is going with a far more toned-down approach with his on-court kit. It looks like a University Gold collared shirt with Nike Court shorts for day matches, plus a Dark Mustard kit for night matches.

Despite being the face of the sport and Nike tennis, Alcaraz and Sinner still do not have their own signature lines. Sinner has a signature logo, but it has not appeared on merchandise launched globally. Alcaraz's signature logo was rumored to be unveiled at the 2025 ATP Finals, but it never happened.

Nike tennis has fallen off since the days of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams. No signature shoes, and an extremely limited amount of Alcaraz and Sinner-branded apparel for fans.

Other Nike Athletes

The rest of Nike's men's tennis players are expected to wear black and purple kits at the Australian Open. The same swoopy graphic appears on the outfits that will surely complement the legendary Velocity Blue courts in Melbourne.

Online shoppers can check out Nike's entire tennis selection at Nike.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

