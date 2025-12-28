Highlights from Kyrgios Win Over Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes

The highly anticipated and equally polarizing Battle of the Sexes featuring Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios is over. Kyrgios defeated Sabalenka in straight sets: 6-3, 6-3.

The exhibition played at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai drew plenty of criticism for everything from the modified court to the adjusted rules to the players involved. Nevertheless, both players seemed to enjoy the event, and Sabalenka left the door open to a rematch.

"I felt great. I think I put up a great fight. He was struggling, he got really tired," Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. "I'm happy to see the guy is getting tight when taking away one of my serves. I think it was a great level. I made a lot of great shots. Moved a lot to the net. Great drop shots Nick. Great serving."

She added, "I feel like next time I play him I already know the tactic. I know his strength and weaknesses. It’s gonna be a better match for sure. When asked about a rematch, Sabalenka responded, "Yeah. I love revenge. I love to challenge myself. I would love to play again."

When asked how she felt on the smaller court, Sabalenka said, "Of course it felt different. The court is different. I had to do a couple adjustments."

She explained, "Obviously playing against a guy is completely different tennis. Everything much faster. It was a great fitness for me today. I hope for the next couple days, I'll have great recovery and great days off. After this match, I'm pretty much ready for the season. I hope I'll bring great tennis and bring joy to the people watching me during the season."

Kyrgios was complimentary in his on-court interview. "It was a really tough match. She's a hell of a competitor and such a great champion. She's a multiple grand slam champion. I didn't really know what to expect."

He admitted to being nervous, "Of course I was nervous. I don't think many people would've put their hand up to be in this position. Especially in my position. Aryna was up for the challenge. The scoreline was closer than it was. I was under the pump there. She nearly broke me back. Anything happens once the crowd gets behind her. I was nervous."

The exhibitions are almost over, and the 2026 season will be underway soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

