Jack Draper's Australian Open Decision Reshapes the Field

On Friday afternoon, Jack Draper announced that he would not compete in the 2026 Australian Open. The top-ranked British player shared the news with an emotional video on social media.

After a strong first half of 2025, Draper missed almost all of the second half of the season. He suffered a bruised humerus on his serving arm during the clay-court season in April.

Draper continued to play through the pain during the grass-court season before taking time off after Wimbledon. He pulled out of the US Open and the recent UTS exhibition in December.

Jack Draper's Announcement

"Hello, everybody. Instead of writing out a message, I figured I'd send out a little video recording to let you know that, unfortunately, me and my team have decided not to make the trip out to Australia this year. It's a really, really tough decision," said Draper.

"Obviously, with Australia being a Grand Slam, it's one of the biggest tournaments in our sport. However, I've had this injury for a long time. I'm at the very, very end stages of the process, and to step back on court into best-of-five-set tennis so soon just doesn't seem like a smart decision right now for me and my tennis."

He added, "I've obviously been through a fair amount of setbacks, but by far, this one has been the most difficult, the most challenging, the most complex one that I've had." Draper finished the video on an optimistic note about 2026.

How It Reshapes the Australian Open Field

Jack Draper withdraws from the Australian Open as he continues to deal with a

long-term left arm injury.



Highest ranked alternate Vít Kopřiva (No. 102) is expected to move into the main draw. https://t.co/CFEKnUgYJC — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) December 26, 2025

Despite missing significant time in 2025, Draper finished the year as the ATP World No. 10 with a singles record of 30-9 with one singles title. A top-ten player pulling out of the Grand Slam tournament immediately shakes up the field from top to bottom.

The ATP Rankings could shift a little bit in early January, but if the draw were held today, Alexander Bublik would be the tenth seed. Perhaps Casper Ruud or Daniil Medvedev, depending on how early-season tournaments down under go.

Additionally, Draper's withdrawal from the tournament frees up one spot for a potential qualifier looking to squeeze into the Major. According to edgeAI, the highest-ranked alternate, Vít Kopřiva (No. 102), is expected to move into the main draw.

Australian Open Draw

Australian Open men’s and women’s qualifying entry lists pic.twitter.com/4THeWkcdlz — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) December 24, 2025

Qualifiers for the Australian Open run from January 12-15, with the draw ceremony taking place on Thursday, January 15. The main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's Australian Open kits leak online.

Juan Carlos Ferrero shared his side of the story on split with Carlos Alcaraz.

Predictions for all the 2026 Grand Slam winners and losers.

Nick Kyrgios leaves Nike for a new company.

Ranking the ten wildest moments of the 2025 season.