Iga Swiatek Dominates Emma Raducanu in French Open
Before Wednesday's second-round match at the French Open, Iga Swiatek had a 4-0 advantage in head-to-head matches against Emma Raducanu.
Their fifth meeting was just as lopsided. The fifth-seeded Swiatek easily defeated unseeded Raducanu in straight sets: 6-1, 6-2.
Swiatek set the tone early, winning five consecutive games to conclude the first set in just 35 minutes. The second set was only slightly more competitive, with Swiatek wrapping up the match in 1 hour and 19 minutes.
Swiatek broke Raducanu in 4/8 break point opportunities, while Raducanu was unable to break Swiatek in four chances.
Raducanu disclosed she played through an illness during her first-round match and looked noticeably sluggish during today's match. It was the first time since Indian Wells that Raducanu did not play with high energy.
Meanwhile, Swiatek is starting to resemble her old self on clay courts. The four-time French Open champion controlled the match from beginning to end.
"I felt good on court. I thought I can do whatever planned, whatever I wanted to," said Swiatek. "I just needed to adapt to the wind because the conditions were really tricky today, so I'm happy that I did that well, and I'm through."
Swiatek has won 23 consecutive matches at Roland Garros. When asked what made the iconic venue special for her, Swiatek deflected with a laugh, "Well, I don't know. You guys tell me."
Swiatek added, "Probably the topspin I play with. I love playing here. This place inspires me and makes me work harder. I think having some time off before helped me a bit. I'm ready to fight for it and compete."
Swiatek is now 29-9 with zero titles this year. She faces the winner of Sara Bejlek and Jaqueline Cristian in the third round on Friday, May 30.
Meanwhile, Raducanu is 13-11 and will begin preparing for grass court season. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
