Iga Swiatek is Reportedly Considering Skipping Grass Court Season
On Thursday, Coco Gauff dominated Iga Swiatek in the Madrid Open semifinal: 6-1, 6-1. It was strange seeing Swiatek so outmatched, especially on clay courts.
After the match, Swiatek struggled to explain why she performed so poorly other than playing with heavy legs. However, she did express the need to take a few days off from the sport.
We later learned that Swiatek had recently lost her grandfather, which surely made her situation more challenging.
According to the Polish publication Przegląd Sportowy, Swiatek is considering taking drastic measures, including skipping all of the grass court season.
Swiatek's team has decided that the five-time Grand Slam champion will play in the remaining clay court tournaments (Italian Open and French Open) as she is defending thousands of rankings points.
If those two tournaments do not go well, Swiatek will skip the short grass court season and use the time to prepare for hard court season and the US Open in August.
The reporting made it clear that no one from Swiatek's camp has confirmed these reports. They wrote, "It should be emphasized that this is our information, independent of Team Swiatek."
Swiatek has always struggled on grass, and switching to her least favorite surface is probably not a good idea right now. Especially considering she does not have that many points to defend. However, missing Wimbledon is a major deal for any tennis player.
Swiatek is currently the WTA World No. 2 with a record of 26-8 on the season with zero titles. She has not won a tournament since last year's French Open.
Of course, she has dealt with unbelievable amounts of stress off the court. In addition to the recent loss of her grandfather, Swiatek dealt with the drama of her doping ban (and subsequent ban) as well as shaking up her coaching staff in October 2024.
