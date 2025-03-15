Iga Swiatek Nearly Hits Ball Kid During Indian Wells Meltdown

Iga Swiatek was telling the umpire earlier that ball kids were moving around when she was waiting to receive Andreeva’s serve at 1-2 (30-30).



Umpire told her: “I am watching, I saw you holding your racket”



Andreeva hit a winner and held to 30, then went on to break for 4-1. pic.twitter.com/mtD1xvxVim