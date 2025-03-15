Iga Swiatek Nearly Hits Ball Kid During Indian Wells Meltdown
Tennis fans were treated to an epic showdown in the desert on Friday night. Iga Swiatek took on Mirra Andreeva in the semifinal of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
Less than a month after defeating Swiatek in Dubai, Andreeva took down Swiatek again at Indian Wells in a wild three-set match: 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3.
However, fans on social media are focused on Swiatek's angry outburst during the third set. The ball kid tossed a tennis ball to Swiatek, who smashed it into the ground, over the head of the kid, and into the direction of her team's corner.
It is unclear whether the angry outburst was directed at the ball kid or Swiatek's team, but they were both left shocked. Additionally, Swiatek complained to the chair umpire about the ball kid during the set.
According to edgeAI, Swiatek said the ball kids were moving while she was waiting to receive Andreeva's serve at 1-2 (30-30). The umpire responded, "I am watching; I saw you holding your racket."
While we may never know the full story of what transpired on the courts between Swiatek and the ball kids, all fans can agree that the World No. 2 crossed the line during her emotional outburst.
Swiatek has built a massive following thanks to her success on the court and her fun personality off the court. However, her sportsmanship has been questioned due to moments like last night and sometimes showing a little too much gamesmanship.
Swiatek will not repeat as the winner at Indian Wells. Additionally, her title drought will drag on to at least the Miami Open next week. She now has a record of 18-5 this season.
Meanwhile, the 17-year-old Andreeva will face top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Andreeva is 18-5 this season. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SIfor all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Carlos Alcaraz reveals his "lucky" Nike sneakers for Indian Wells.
Emma Raducanu has deactivated her Instagram account with over 2 million followers.
Coco Gauff after Indian Wells loss: "It's not as bad as it seems."
Carlos Alcaraz breaks down "really slow" Indian Wells courts.
Coco Gauff and New Balance are launching a new tennis shoe aimed at growing the sport.