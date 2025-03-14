Carlos Alcaraz reveals his "lucky" Nike sneakers for Indian Wells
As the ATP World No. 3, there is not much room for improvement in Carlos Alcaraz's game. However, the the four-time Grand Slam champion always looks for ways to gain an edge over his opponents.
Whether it means adjusting his racket at the last moment or picking a "lucky" pair of sneakers, Alcaraz will do what is required to win.
The 21-year-old recently explained his process for picking sneakers to wear off of the court at tournaments in an interview with tennis reporter Sofya Tartakova.
Tartakova started the on-court interview by complimenting Alcaraz's colorful Nike sneakers. In the interview, Alcaraz can be seen wearing the Nike SB Dunk Low in the "Verdy Visty" colorway.
Alcaraz explained, "Every tournament, I like to choose one, let's say, lucky sneakers, so every day match, I just wear it."
Alcaraz continued, "When I'm getting into the car, getting into the site. After the matches, I try to change it and wear it. So, I choose this one at the moment. I think it's getting lucky. So, I just find, I think I'm getting the win because of those (laughs)."
The Nike SB Dunk Low "Verdy Visty" colorway dropped in September 2024 for $135 in adult sizes. They now have an average resale price of $353 on the sneaker platform StockX.
The "Verdy Visty" colorway was part of a collaboration with the Japanese artist Verdy. It draws inspiration from Verdy’s character, "VISTY," blending creativity and street style in a standout design.
The color palette features Blue Gaze, Light Arctic Pink, and Bicycle Yellow. Even better, it features premium materials.
The fuzzy texture all over the shoe adds a unique dimension, while the pink leather Nike Swoosh logo offers a cool contrast.
Additionally, the upper features a corduroy material. This is not your average pair of Nike Dunk sneakers.
Alcaraz is currently 15-2 with one title this season. The two-seed faces the 13-seed Jack Draper in the Indian Wells semifinal on Saturday night.
More Tennis News
Carlos Alcaraz breaks down "really slow" Indian Wells courts.
Carlos Alcaraz is rocking a $155 Nike kit at Indian Wells.
Carlos Alcaraz debuted a new tattoo at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
Iga Swiatek defeated Qinwen Zheng in straight sets at Indian Wells.
Emma Raducanu has deactivated her Instagram account with over 2 million followers.