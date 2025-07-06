Watch Novak Djokovic Take Flight in Point of the Year at Wimbledon
At 38 years old, Novak Djokovic continues to defy Father Time. On Saturday night, Djokovic continued his dominant run at Wimbledon with a third round win over Miomir Kecmanović: 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.
Not only did the 24-time Grand Slam champion punch his ticket to the Round of 16, but he may have just had the point of the year.
Late in the first set, Djokovic hit a diving backhand volley winner that drove tennis fans wild. Check out the video posted by Wimbledon on social media below.
Even Djokovic looked on with disbelief as he sat on the grass court in exhaustion. The epic play earned him a break point and tilted the momentum of the match in his favor.
The second question of Djokovic's post-match press conference was about the incredible shot. The Serbian superstar laughed, "It was kind of like an ecstasy, to be honest."
"In that moment, I was super happy. It came at a really important moment as well. I think 4-3. It was a long point. We were both running around each other, running around the whole court, and that diving backhand volley down-the-line passing shot... I can't wait to see the highlight," said Djokovic with a big smile.
"Yeah, I was pumped for that. Obviously, I'm not diving much on the courts. Even though obviously, the only surface where you would dive much is grass. But I'm not used to it much. So this kind of unique, rare moments are really something you cherish."
Even Djokovic's apparel sponsor, Lacoste, had to get in on the fun with a viral post on social media. Lacoste shared a picture of Djokovic diving with a clever caption.
"Have you ever seen a flying [crocodile emoji]? @DjokerNole #TeamLacoste," wrote the Lacoste social media team.
The ATP World No. 6 Djokovic improved to 24-8 on the season after yesterday's victory. He will face the 11-seed Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 on Monday, July 7.
