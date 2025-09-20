Iga Swiatek Reaches Korea Open Final After Winning Saturday Doubleheader
The Korea Open has been a bright spot on the WTA's fall calendar. However, rain has wreaked havoc on the schedule. World No. 2 Iga Swiatek had to play two matches in one day today, facing Barbora Krejcikova and Maya Joint.
Swiatek beat Krejcikova in straight sets during their quarterfinal match: 6-0, 6-3. Krejicikova was unable to capitalize on service games, with Swiatek breaking her six times in ten opportunities.
Thanks to the third-seeded Clara Tauson losing to Joint, that resulted in a slightly less formidable opponent later in the day.
Swiatek breezed past Joint in straight sets: 6-0, 6-2. Swiatek won the first eight sets before Joint was finally able to get on the board. So far, Swiatek has not even come close to dropping a set in the WTA 500 event.
Swiatek's serve did the job today. She tallied two aces and three double faults. She capitalized on her service games by landing 74% of her first serves and winning points on 77% of those serves. Joint was 1/4 in break point opportunities.
Joint struggled with her serve, hitting zero aces and zero double faults. She landed 87% of her first serves, but only won points on 33% and 20% of her first two serves. Swiatek was 6/10 in break point opportunities.
Don't look now, but Iga Swiatek is dominant again. Since July, Swiatek has won 21 of her 23 matches, including today's two wins in the Korea Open.
"Let's see who I play," Swiatek said after her semifinal win against Joint. "But I'll just focus on myself and on the goals that I had before and continue to do what I was doing throughout the tournament, because it's been working.
"The final is supposed to be the toughest, and it always produces a different kind of stress, so I'm just happy that I've already played solid matches here."
We now know that Swiatek will face the second-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final on Sunday, September 21. Swiatek owns a 5-2 record against Alexandrova on the tour.
Swiatek has a record of 56-13 and has a chance to win her third title of the season. It has been a stunning turnaround since her struggles through the clay court season.
