Aryna Sabalenka's China Open Withdrawal Shows Smart Strategy
On Tuesday, tennis fans were disappointed to learn that WTA World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from the China Open. Sabalenka cited a "minor injury" sustained during her title run at the 2025 US Open as her reason for skipping the tournament.
Missing a WTA 1000 Masters event is a big deal for almost any player. But Sabalenka has managed her 2025 schedule with precision throughout the entire year, and this move was the latest example.
Sabalenka currently sits atop the WTA Rankings with 11,225 points. Iga Swiatek is a distant second with 7,933 points (a difference of 3,292 points).
However, the race to the WTA Finals in Riyadh is slightly closer. Based on points won this year, Sabalenka leads Swiatek by 2,077 points.
Both players have flexibility in the Asia Swing. Sabalenka lost in the quarterfinals in Beijing last year, before winning the Wuhan Open. Meanwhile, Swiatek missed the Asia Swing entirely.
Sabalenka will return in time to defend her title at the 2025 Wuhan Open, which begins on October 6. Meanwhile, Swiatek is competing at the Korea Open (WTA 500) this week, ahead of the China Open (WTA 1000).
Swiatek would need to win both events to even get close to Sabalenka in the year-end race.
After losing to Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon semifinals, Sabalenka took a full month off before jumping into the North American Hard Court swing.
The decision to prioritize rest with a brief warmup at the Cincinnati Masters before the US Open was a savvy move by Sabalenka. Now, she will have another full month off between New York and Wuhan.
Currently, Sabalenka has a record of 56-10 with four titles after playing 18 tournaments. Meanwhile, Swiatek has a record of 53-13 with two titles after playing 16 tournaments this year.
