Can Stefanos Tsitsipas Win $6 Million Prize at Six Kings Slam?
What was supposed to be a breakthrough year for Jack Draper ended in pain. The British tennis star pulled out of the 2025 US Open before shutting down his season due to an arm injury.
Draper is cancelling all of his scheduled tournaments, including the Six Kings Slam on Netflix. The second installment of the exhibition tournament runs from October 15-18, with every player guaranteed $1.5 million and the winner taking home a total of $6 million prize money.
What is a major financial loss for Draper could be a huge windfall for Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was named as the replacement yesterday.
Draper Out, Tsitsipas In
On September 17, Stefanos Tsitsipas announced that he would participate in the Six Kings Slam. Tsitsipas wrote on social media, "Surprise, surprise! Excited to compete in the Six Kings Slam next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia."
We did not have Tsitsipas listed as one of the five potential replacements of Draper, but the Greek tennis star could shock us and the tennis world if he gets on a run over the weekend.
In addition to Tsitsipas, the field includes Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Jack Draper. Of course, that is a stacked competition; many of the players have been dominant against Tsitsipas.
Cash Prize
If Tsitsipas somehow pulls off the upset in Saudi Arabia, he could take home $6 million. So far this season, he has just over $2 million in prize money. His career earnings include $35 million in prize money.
While this is a huge opportunity for the 27-year-old, it may not be coming at the right time. Tsitsipas has plummeted to World No. 27 in the ATP Rankings with a singles record of 22-18 with one title.
In addition to struggling on the court, Tsitsipas has dealt with injuries, coaching changes, and a breakup with Paula Badosa. It has been an extremely rough year for Tsitsipas, but maybe he could turn it around in a big way this fall.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Aryna Sabalenka withdrawing from the China Open was an easy decision.
Emma Raducanu overcomes tears and rain delays in Korea Open win.
Jannik Sinner's brainwaves are the subject of Pablo Torre's latest investigation.
The Laver Cup unveils bold, black court before this weekend's tournament.
Iga Swiatek provides an update on her foot injury before the Korea Open.