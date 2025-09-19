Watch Roland Garros Get an Extreme Blue Makeover
This year's four Grand Slams are in the rearview mirror, and the world's top players are sprinting toward the end of the season. While there is still plenty of exciting action left on the tennis calendar, it is impossible not to reminisce about this year's Major tournaments — especially the French Open.
Everything from Naomi Osaka's incredible hairstyle on the first day to Coco Gauff's second Major to the epic finale between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz made this year's tournament unforgettable.
One of the many moments fans will remember about the 2025 French Open was the ceremony honoring Rafael Nadal with a plaque on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
However, Nadal's footprint and the rest of the iconic clay courts are temporarily gone. This past week, the red clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier underwent a radical transformation for the Paris Padel Major. Check out the social media video below.
Tennis fans could be forgiven for watching the Korea Open or the Billie Jean King Cup instead of the Paris Padel Major. Perhaps that is a good thing, as many fans would be disheartened to see the legendary tennis venue reimagined so dramatically.
While fans in the Northern Hemisphere are bracing for a long, cold winter, we will have next year's French Open to look forward to watching. The next French Open runs from May 17, 2026, to June 7, 2026.
As always, the sports world will be able to count on Paris to put on a show. The City of Love always brings out the best that tennis has to offer.
