Injuries, Coaching Rumors, and More Tennis Drama From the Weekend

Thanks to the sprawling nature of the ATP and WTA Tour calendars, there is tennis action around the clock. The sport also regularly delivers a steady dose of drama off the court.

From last-minute withdrawals to fines to shocking business moves, there has been plenty of juicy news this weekend. Below is everything fans need to know about what happened off the court from February 14-15, 2026.

Qinwen Zheng's Setback

BREAKING: Qinwen Zheng withdraws from the Dubai WTA 1000 due to illness. ❌



She is replaced by Magdalena Frech. 🔁



Hoping it's nothing serious. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vm65Vn5cVx — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) February 15, 2026

Qinwen Zheng missed almost the entire second half of last season due to elbow surgery. The Chinese superstar also missed the 2026 Australian Open before returning to play the Qatar Open. Zheng played well in Doha, but will not complete the Middle East Swing in Dubai.

On Saturday night, Zheng dropped out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Dubai WTA 1000) due to illness. Magdalena Frech will take Zheng's spot in the draw. Let's hope the former gold medalist's elbow is not the issue.

Zeynep Sonmez's Lost Sponsorship

Zheng is also somewhat involved in news involving Zeynep Sonmez. Sonmez shared a message on social media Friday night announcing the end of her partnership with Turkish Airlines. The surprising announcement comes less than a week after Turkish Airlines named Zheng as its new global brand ambassador.

Proposed Penalties for Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek

Dubai tournament director says he was surprised by the late withdrawals of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.



He believes docking players ranking points would be more effective than fining players for late withdrawals.https://t.co/mRyHCLvXYr — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) February 15, 2026

Earlier this week, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek dropped out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Tournament director Salah Tahlak has called for deducting ranking points from players who withdraw from events at the last minute.

Tahlak spoke on the matter at the draw ceremony, "It was an unfortunate surprise last night to get news of the withdrawal of Aryna and Iga. And the reasons for withdrawal were a bit strange. Iga said she wasn't mentally ready to compete, while Sabalenka said she has some minor injuries.""

"So I don't know. I think there should be a harsher punishment on the players [for withdrawing], not just fines; they should be docked ranking points.

"I even asked the [tournament] doctor, 'What is the injury?' He said, 'It's a minor injury, not one that would force her to withdraw from the tournament.' And for Iga, I asked, 'Isn't this a strange decision?'"

Iga Swiatek Coaching Rumors

Jak udało mi się potwierdzić, to jest FAKE NEWS. Iga Świątek nie rozstaje się z Wimem Fissettem. Generalnie olałbym temat, ale widzę że kolejne media i dziennikarze tenisowi zaczęli tę informację powielać. Trzeba uważać dziś bardzo na dezinformacje pic.twitter.com/bjkAwN2Xlo — Dominik Senkowski (@dsenkowski07) February 15, 2026

Swiatek was also involved in fake news on Sunday morning. A report circulated on social media that she had parted ways with coach Wim Fissette. Polish sports reporter Dominik Senkowski debunked the incorrect information.

Jack Draper's New Look

Jack Draper shaved his head.



I repeat… Jack Draper shaved his head.



💈💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tI2M1jnNUl — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 14, 2026

Jack Draper is known for his style on and off the court. The top-ranked British men's player is gearing up for his return to action by sporting a new buzzcut. Draper shared pictures of his new haircut on social media, and his blonde locks are no more. More concerning was the tape of Draper's right knee. Draper has not played since the 2025 U.S. Open.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News

Fans used ink from Roland Garros' clay court to write personal letters to Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka have dropped out of upcoming tournaments.

Coco Gauff is the latest star played to suffer an early exit at the Qatar Open.

Holger Rune defended Serena Williams' Super Bowl commercial.